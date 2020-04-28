Nicole Kidman Says She Passes on Films to ‘Keep the Family Together’: ‘We Have a System’

Image zoom Nicole Kidman for WSJ Bibi Cornejo Borthwick for WSJ. Magazine

Nicole Kidman makes it a point to put family before stardom.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its May issue, the Oscar winner, 52, discussed how she keeps her family at the top of her priorities, especially when juggling her country star spouse's busy touring schedule.

Kidman — who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, 9, with husband Keith Urban — said she'll “pass on films” if they would force her to be away from her family too long.

“We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she said. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it.”

Added Kidman: “We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

The Bombshell actress (who's also the first star to be featured in WSJ. Magazine's new section The One Sheet) said a piece of advice has stuck with her about fame versus happiness: “When you get to the top, just remember there’s nothing there. The only thing that really matters is love. No matter what your accomplishments are, it's incredibly lonely if you're not surrounded by some form of love.”

Set to appear alongside Hugh Grant in the upcoming HBO thriller The Undoing, Kidman admitted that when it comes to selecting her next projects, she doesn't necessarily have a rhyme or reason.

“My taste is really out there. There’s no sense. I’m a complete random nonconformist,” said Kidman. “People are like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I’ll very much go on the record saying I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Image zoom Nicole Kidman for WSJ Bibi Cornejo Borthwick for WSJ. Magazine

Kidman explained that some of her roles can linger in her psyche and have an impact on her long after production ends. Coping with those acting side effects is something she's still working to improve upon.

“Certain things penetrate psychologically in a really deep way. There is just no getting around that, and I wish there was,” she said. “I haven’t been taught it. I have tried to learn it; I don’t have the ability. It does take a toll on my health, and it takes a toll on my spirit.”

Image zoom Nicole Kidman for WSJ Bibi Cornejo Borthwick for WSJ. Magazine

She continued: “I’m always trying to dig in. The unfortunate part of it is that the feelings are intense. ... I have an unbelievably understanding husband and children — the little ones who are going like, ‘Why are you looking like that, Mummy?’ [But] their ability to understand artistically is very deep already.”

Sunday and Faith, in fact, have dabbled in some performing of their own. The sisters appeared as extras in the second season of Big Little Lies and they recorded voices for The Angry Birds Movie 2.

“They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films,” said Kidman, who also has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 27. “They have a great work ethic.”