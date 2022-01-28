The Being the Ricardos star married the Grammy-winning country singer in 2006

Nicole Kidman Says Meeting Husband Keith Urban Is 'the Best Thing That's Ever Happened to Me'

Nicole Kidman's love for Keith Urban is timeless!

In an interview with CBS Mornings while promoting her new movie Becoming the Ricardos, the 54-year-old actress spoke about she and Urban's romance.

"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King about her relationship with the Grammy-winning country singer. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Kidman, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, wed Urban in June 2006. The couple shares two children together: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. (Kidman also has a daughter Isabella, 28, and son Conor, 26, with Cruise.)

Kidman and Urban celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021 with separate posts on Instagram. While Urban opted for a candid photo of himself and Kidman hugging in front of a Christmas tree, his wife chose a more sensual photo of her husband licking her neck.

"Keith's [photo] was us in our pajamas," Kidman recalled. "Mine was a little more … what does that say about us?" she joked, laughing with King earlier in the interview.

"We're a mix," she continued. "We're very suited [for each other]. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

Urban shared similar sentiments in December 2021 during an appearance on Living & Learning with Reba McEntire when asked what his "biggest achievement" has been in life.

"There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," Urban said, adding, "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

Three months prior, Kidman opened up about the moment she knew that her relationship with Urban was meant to be during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show.