Nicole Kidman Says Her Female Friends Have Rescued Her When She Needed Them to 'Come and Help Me'

Nicole Kidman, 52, says there is “incredible power” in working with other women. She points to her collaboration with the female cast of Big Little Lies and her new film Bombshell, which stars Charlize Theron, 44, and Margot Robbie, 29.

The Oscar-winning actress says she comes from a family filled with women and treasures the female friendships in her own life.

“My sister is my best friend, and I have a friend I’ve known since I was 4 who was my next-door neighbor,” Kidman tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “When I’ve been down on my knees and needed friends to get on planes or come and help me, that’s what they do. It’s a big thing to have had those friendships last for decades and decades.”

For Bombshell, Kidman, Theron and Robbie joined forces to tell the true story of the women at Fox News who accused the network’s former CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment in 2016. Theron plays news anchor Megyn Kelly, while Kidman portrays former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson Robbie and Robbie plays a fictional junior staffer.

Kidman says it only took two words to convince her to take on the role —­ Charlize and Margot.

“I was like, ‘Charlize is doing it and Margot?’ That’s an amazing trio of women supporting each other and helping tell a really important story,” says Kidman

Bombshell is now playing.