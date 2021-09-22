Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban wed in June 2006, and share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10

Nicole Kidman Reveals Romantic Moment She Knew Keith Urban Was the One: 'I Was a Goner'

Nicole Kidman is still swooning over Keith Urban!

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Tuesday, the 54-year-old actress lit up when she spoke about her country rocker husband, 53, and dished on the moment she knew they were meant to be.

"I know you love New York, and this is a very special place for you. You got engaged here, I know that," Jimmy Fallon, who hosts his show in Manhattan, began.

"You're not meant to know that!" Kidman teased.

"When did Keith Urban first sweep you off your feet? When did you know?" he asked.

"He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers," she shared. "And that was it. I was a goner."

The Nine Perfect Strangers star added, "I'm like, ''Yes I'll marry you!'' '

The 47-year-old host continued to congratulate the couple on their 15th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated in June. Kidman and Urban are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, while the Oscar winner also shares daughter Isabella, 28, and son Conor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The actors wed in 1990, and split in 2001.

Though the Big Little Lies alum and the Mission Impossible star, 59, rarely speak out about their 11-year marriage, Kidman recently addressed the media frenzy surrounding them when they were together. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's September issue, Kidman questioned whether she was too candid about their love during their relationship.

"I was young. I think I offered it up?" she said with a laugh, according to the outlet, when asked about the scrutiny she and Cruise faced. "Maybe I've gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I'm always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way."