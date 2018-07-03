Nicole Kidman Reveals the Secret to Her 12-Year Marriage to Keith Urban: ‘Keep Contributing’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are still a team after 12 years of marriage — because they continue to put each other first.

While opening up about the secret to their long-lasting love, the Big Little Lies actress, 51, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday), “I think it’s knowing that you have to keep contributing to what we call the ‘us.’ You go, ‘Does this work for us?’ ”

“When you make an us, it’s yours together — that’s what you create,” Kidman, a Neutrogena Brand Ambassador, explains while promoting the brand’s Every Day is a Sunday campaign to promote sun protection. “Nobody else has that. It’s just between the two of you.”

Kidman and Urban, 50, who tied the knot in 2006, celebrated their 12th anniversary last week. The couple shares daughters Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

The Oscar winner also speaks warmly about spending time with her husband during the country singer’s many tours.

“We go out on the tour regularly,” she says. “We call it ‘the road trip.’ We sleep in bunk beds, and we get to see — and fall in love with — different parts of America.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Steve Granitz/WireImage

While celebrating their most recent anniversary, Kidman shared a short video of the pair kissing and laughing on their wedding day.

“Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday,” the actress captioned the footage. “I’m a lucky woman ❤ Happy Anniversary Baby.”

While Kidman got sentimental, Urban opted for a silly candid shot.

“12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much,” the country crooner wrote.