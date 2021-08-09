Nicole Kidman Reveals Husband Keith Urban's Reaction to Her Sex Scenes: 'He Understands'

"He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing," Nicole Kidman joked, as she discussed her husband Keith Urban's reaction to her sex scenes

Nicole Kidman has one understanding husband!

On Monday, the Academy Award winner, 54, paid a visit to News' Daily Pop, where she opened up about how her romantic scenes blow over with Keith Urban.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," she said.

"He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together, and he's fresh eyes. He doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set, he's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," Kidman explained, adding with a laugh: "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

Nicole Kidman

Kidman and Urban, 53, tied the knot in June 2006, during a ceremony in Sydney.

She told PEOPLE in January 2019 that she knew Urban for less than six months when she he was the one.

After meeting at an event in L.A. in early 2005, they'd grown closer in the ensuing months. And then the country music star made a bold move. "It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York," Kidman said. "That is when I went, 'This is the man I hope I get to marry.' "

Urban took her to Woodstock, N.Y., the site of the 1969 music festival, on a motorbike for a getaway and she's never looked back.

"It was pretty intense," Kidman remembered. "I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.' "

Back in June, Kidman paid tribute to her husband, as well as her late father Antony Kidman, on Father's Day. "Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and father figures out there," she wrote. "My love to these two fathers in particular. #USFathersDay."