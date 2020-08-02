Nicole Kidman Reunites with Her Mother Janelle for First Time in 8 Months amid Coronavirus Pandemic
"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum!" Nicole Kidman said
Nicole Kidman and her mom Janelle Kidman are together again!
On Saturday, the Big Little Lies star, 53, shared two sweet Instagram photos of her reuniting with her 80-year-old mother in Australia after eight months of separation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the photos, Kidman, who was self-isolating in Tennessee with her family, gave her mom a tight hug as the pair embraced.
"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It’s been 8 months," the actress wrote. "I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now. Love you Mumma ❤️🇦🇺."
Kidman recently returned to Australia to work on her new series, Nine Perfect Strangers. The mom of two, as well as her husband Keith Urban, and their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9, spent the mandatory two-week quarantine at their home in Australia's Southern Highlands.
In June, Kidman celebrated her 53rd birthday with an outpouring of love from friends and family, including Urban, 52, who shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife of 14 years.
"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️ Xxx," the country star wrote.
Prior to her birthday celebrations, Kidman was on the mend after she broke her ankle while going on a run. In May, the actress thanked her fans for their "well wishes."
"Thank you for all the well wishes and love ❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Urban. "I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot 😉."