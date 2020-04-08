Nicole Kidman Recognizes Health Care Workers for Their 'Bravery' in Heartfelt Video Message

Image zoom Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman is honoring medical staffers at the front lines of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 52, shared a thoughtful video message on Instagram dedicated to health care workers putting their life on the line to combat the virus and help others. Kidman said she knew firsthand just how committed nurses are within demanding schedules because her mother, Janelle, was one.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video was in partnership with Swisse, the vitamin and supplement brand that the mom of four has been an ambassador for since 2013. “I just want to say thank you on behalf of myself and Swisse to all of the nurses and the midwives and the health care workers,” she began the clip.

“I’m the daughter of a nurse; I’ve seen a nurse in action my whole life — I used to hang out at the hospital when I was a little girl,” said Kidman. “So to now be able to say thank you to all of you for your bravery and your selflessness and what you are doing, particularly during this time, is so important.”

She added: “We recognize you, and we love you. Thank you.”

Kidman captioned the post, “We would like to say thank you to the countless healthcare professionals and nurses for their bravery and their selflessness 💕 #Swisse #ThankYou #WorldHealthDay.”

RELATED: How Celebrities Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

To celebrate her mother’s birthday last year, the Big Little Lies star shared a black-and-white throwback picture of her mom in her nurse’s uniform during the early days of her career.

“Happy Birthday Mumma – you are SO SO LOVED!! xx ❤️❤️❤️,” Kidman captioned the post at the time. “P.S. I love this photo from her nursing days at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney.”

Last month, the actress again honored her mom’s birthday, this time by sharing a sweet snapshot of the two laughing together, writing, “Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so US! 😂 ❤️ 🥰.”

RELATED VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey and Family Play Virtual Bingo with Senior Living Home as Residents Self-Isolate

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Pandemic

Kidman — who has hosted virtual live concerts at home with her country singer husband, Keith Urban — has expressed how much she misses her family while isolating during the pandemic, posting a screen grab of a video chat she had with her sister, Antonia.

“My sis and I FaceTiming… miss my family in Australia so much,” she wrote along with the photo. “As I’m sure many people are missing their families right now ❤️ #InItTogether.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.