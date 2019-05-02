Nicole Kidman Says She Likes to Spend Time With Family on Weekends: They're 'All I Need in My Life'

Nicole Kidman has a whole host of famous friends (including her Big Little Lies cast members!), but these days, the mom of four prefers to stay at home with her family as opposed to going out.

The 51-year-old actress opened up to InStyle for the cover of their June issue, sharing that her two “passions” in life are her acting and producing career and her family.

“I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That’s probably all I need in my life,” she said.

Kidman said that she spends her time off of work with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters: 8-year-old Faith Margaret and her big sister Sunday Rose, 10. (Kidman also has two adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, son Connor, 24, and daughter Isabella, 26.)

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home,” the actress said. “I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

“I’m an introvert, so my nature is very quiet, and I prefer being home,” Kidman added. “I love my work, and I can push through in different places and explore things, but if you look at my Myers-Briggs [personality] test, yes, I definitely qualify as an introvert… My home is very nourishing.”

Kidman also revealed that she has one rule for keeping her family life happy and healthy.

“The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected,” she said.

In April, Kidman shared that her daughters are both musical, like their dad. Faith plays violin, while Sunday plays piano — and is interested in filmmaking, like her mother.

“We’re just a very close family,” Kidman told InStyle. “We put the time in, and there’s no taking that for granted.”

She added: “I’m constantly learning from them. They teach me about me. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be, and letting them find their way and then supporting them. It’s rigorous — rigorous truth, rigorous consciousness. You’re constantly looking at yourself so you’re not placing these expectations on a child.”

“But, I mean, I’m no parenting guru,” Kidman continued. “I’m just walking the path of everyone else, but it is extraordinarily joyful to be able to do it.”