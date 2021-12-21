Being the Ricardos, directed by Aaron Sorkin and starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

See Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball Announce She's Pregnant in Being the Ricardos Scene

Get a glimpse at Nicole Kidman's awards-nominated performance as Lucille Ball.

In a clip from Being the Ricardos shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner stars as legendary television icon Ball, who breaks the news to the I Love Lucy writing team (Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy) that she is pregnant, expecting another baby with husband and costar Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem).

"What do we do now?" asks Madelyn Pugh (Shawkat). Kidman's Ball then turns to Bardem's Arnaz in response to the staff's muted reaction, "I know it seems like no one said congratulations, but that cannot be. Three of our closest friends...."

The writers then get up to congratulate her on the "wonderful" news.

Back to planning for their popular 1950s sitcom, Ball and Arnaz then pitch that instead of covering up her baby bump and hiding the pregnancy on the show, they could have her character also expand her family — a controversial storyline for a television show at the time.

being the ricardos Credit: Glen Wilson/ Amazon Content Services LLC

Being the Ricardos, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing), also stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda as I Love Lucy cast members William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively.

Ball died in 1989 and Arnaz died in 1986. They had two children — daughter Lucie Arnaz, now 70, and son Desi Arnaz Jr., now 68 — before they got divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage.

Speaking to Palm Springs Life earlier this year, Lucie praised Kidman's performance as her late mother, saying, "Nicole did a spectacular job. ... What she did was astounding. She's got such poise and class."