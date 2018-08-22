Nicole Kidman is ditching her usual glamorous Hollywood look for the sake of her art.

The Oscar-winning actress, 51, appeared gaunt and weary in the first photograph from her upcoming film Destroyer.

The movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, stars Kidman as a Los Angeles Police Department police officer named Erin Bell. The story tells of how Bell went undercover as a young woman with a criminal gang and still faces the traumatic events 20 years later.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kusama said she had a clear vision of how she wanted Kidman to look for the role.

“We always knew that what we wanted her to look like was a real middle-aged woman with a past that she wears on her face,” Kusama told the magazine. “With sun damage and sleep deprivation and stress and rage, just in her whole physical body.”

Of Kidman’s transformation, Kusama said the actress “hates being in the makeup chair.”

“She just wants to be on set working. So we had to make it as short an application as possible,” Kusama added.

The film also stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, Bradley Whitford and Avengers: Infinity War actor Sebastian Stan.

The actress is also preparing to delve into another role, that of former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

The film, Fair and Balanced, will follow Roger Ailes as he is forced to resign in the wake of the 2016 sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Among her other projects, Kidman is set to star in this year’s Aquaman in which she plays Queen Atlanna.

Destroyer will hit theaters on Dec. 25.