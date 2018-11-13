Nicole Kidman Reveals She 'Loved the Idea of Being a Nun' Before Achieving Stardom

November 13, 2018

Before Nicole Kidman became one of the most recognizable actresses on the planet, she had a surprising backup plan.

The Boy Erased star, 51, spoke about her fascination with becoming a nun and her spirituality in the cover story for this month’s Allure.

“I’m spiritual in that I absolutely believe in God,” she shared. “I loved the idea of being a nun. Obviously, I did not choose to go that path, but I was very drawn to it.”

The mother of four plays a devout Christian who forces her gay son through conversion therapy in Boy Erased.

“The mother is struggling herself, and there’s a truth to it,” Kidman said. “She changes. She’s the one that changes, and I love that. I think that’s really beautiful.”

When it comes to the fame that has come with her roles over the years, the actress said she doesn’t let it get to her.

I don’t see myself as a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I’m not a movie star,” Kidman said. “I feel like I’m an actor. Beyoncé is a celebrity. And that’s a much bigger thing.”

The actress is instead focusing on her upcoming projects which include Destroyer and Aquaman, as well as the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

Boy Erased is now in theaters.

