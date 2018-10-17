Nicole Kidman Looks Haggard and Disheveled in Major Make-Under as LAPD Detective in Destroyer

Nicole Kidman is taking on her toughest role yet.

The Oscar winner is unrecognizable in Destroyer, a gripping drama about an LAPD detective who went undercover to infiltrate a gang and has to deal with the consequences years later. The trailer starts with Kidman addressing her daughter and shows how she was assigned to undercover duty along with Sebastian Stan’s Detective Chris, who she was in love with.

“I’ve spent my whole life scrambling, jealous, hungry, scared. I wanna find something decent, something good,” she tells her daughter. “You can be better than me.”

The trailer then shows flashes of what Kidman went through while in the stint, including suggestions that she may have flipped to the other side at some point. But although she tried to leave that life behind her, she’s forced to reconcile with her past again when it seems like the gang is back in action.

“I just wanted one good thing,” she says at the end.

Kidman stopped by PEOPLE and EW’s studio during the Toronto International Film Festival where she spoke about how thrilled she was to play the kind of damaged anti-hero role that’s usually reserved for men.

“I grew up on these kind of films,” she said. “I watched [Al] Pacino play these roles, I watched all of the men in the ‘70s get the chance to do it, but I don’t have a female [equivalent]. That’s exciting as an actress to get the chance to do that.”

The Australian actress is nearly unrecognizable in the film, and Kidman says she relished the chance to dive into Bell’s complicated psyche.

“This character is also so far removed from me, so that’s part of the appeal as an actor: going to places I haven’t been given the chance to go,” she said. “I’m all about finding characters and stories that [make me] go, ‘This is new, but it’s still emotionally relevant.’”

Watch the full interview with Kidman above. Destroyer is scheduled to open Dec. 25.