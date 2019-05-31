Moulin Rouge Vibes! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Sing Sweet Rendition of 'Your Song'

Nicole Kidman is revisiting her days at the Moulin Rouge!

The Big Little Lies actress, 51, sweetly sang a version of Elton John‘s “Your Song” with her husband, country singer Keith Urban, which she shared on Instagram Wednesday night.

The song was featured in her 2001 film Moulin Rouge! in which she starred opposite Ewan McGregor.

“A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey ❤️🌹@KeithUrban,” Kidman wrote in the caption.

In the video, Urban, also 51, sat at the piano as he began singing, “It’s a little bit funny/This feeling inside/I’m not one of those who can/Easily hide.”

As he sang “If I was a sculptor,” Kidman cheekily chimed in with, “But you’re not,” causing Urban to laugh.

The couple frequently sings together. In October 2018, Urban shared a video of himself and the actress singing his song “Female” for International Day of the Girl.

In June 2014, the two surprised fans at the Monash Children’s Hospital in Australia with a mini-concert where Urban strummed his guitar while singing with Kidman.

Recently, Kidman has been keeping busy as she promotes the second season of her HBO show Big Little Lies. The trailer for her upcoming film The Goldfinch, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Donna Tartt, was also released on Wednesday.

But when the Oscar-winning actress isn’t busy walking red carpets and giving interviews, she likes to spend her free time with the people she loves most: her husband and their two daughters, 8-year-old Faith Margaret and her big sister Sunday Rose, 10. (Kidman also has two adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise: son Connor, 24, and daughter Isabella, 26.)

“I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That’s probably all I need in my life,” she told InStyle earlier this month.

“Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home,” the actress said. “I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance.”

Kidman also revealed that she has one rule for keeping her family life happy and healthy.

“The greatest thing our family priest told us very early on in our marriage was, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye.’ It just keeps you connected,” she said.

Big Little Lies premieres June 9 on HBO.