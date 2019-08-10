Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban See Moulin Rouge! The Musical — and Sing-Along with Audience: Source

Image zoom (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Spectacular Spectacular!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban stopped by Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Friday night and gave the new Broadway musical their seal of approval!

From their seats inside the theater, Kidman — who starred as Satine in the original 2001 film — had a big smile on her face as she praised the production.

“How wonderful life is….” she wrote alongside a video from the night out, which showcased a glimpse at the show’s set design.

Turning the camera around, the actress, 52, and Urban, 51, quickly summed up their thoughts on the production. “Wow,” Kidman remarked, while Urban gave the show a thumbs up.

A source tells PEOPLE that the happy couple was also spotted singing along during the show from the audience.

Image zoom (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Image zoom Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Afterward, the pair went backstage to visit with the cast where they raved about the show — with Kidman singling out star Karen Olivo, who plays Satine, the role which Kidman originated.

“Nicole spotted Karen Olivo immediately and gave her a huge hug, saying how she was blown away,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple told the entire cast “what a great time they had watching the show.”

Image zoom (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Karen Olivo Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Image zoom Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Several months earlier, the Big Little Lies actress and her husband took a walk down memory road singing one of the songs used in the 2001 film.

The couple, who frequently duets together, shared a video of themselves singing a version of Elton John’s “Your Song,” in May.

“A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey ❤️🌹@KeithUrban,” Kidman captioned the adorable clip.

In the video, Urban sat at the piano as he began singing, “It’s a little bit funny/This feeling inside/I’m not one of those who can/Easily hide.”

As he sang “If I was a sculptor,” Kidman cheekily chimed in with, “But you’re not,” causing Urban to laugh.

In 2001, director Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-winning movie musical about the bohemian romance of two doomed lovers, played by Kidman and Ewan McGregor, dazzled audiences. Eighteen years later, the famous red windmill has found a new home on New York City’s Great White Way.

Tveit and Olivo join an ensemble cast of 30 stage talents who bring Luhrmann’s beloved film to life. And keeping with the jukebox theme of the movie, which features famous songs such as “Roxanne” to “Your Song” and “The Sound of Music,” the theater adaption dusts off the film’s 2001 catalogue and updates it with recent hits such as Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies,” Fun’s “We Are Young,” and Lady Gaga‘s “Bad Romance.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to run until July at the Al Hirschfeld Theater.