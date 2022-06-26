"HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY," Keith Urban wrote to wife Nicole Kidman on Instagram as they celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mark 16th Anniversary with Wedding Throwback: 'Like It Was Yesterday'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating their marriage sweet 16.

The couple showed love for each other on their wax anniversary by each sharing snaps on their respective social media accounts.

Kidman, 55, posted a throwback photo of the bride and groom lighting a candle together from their 2006 wedding day. "Sweet XVI," she wrote in the caption of a photo posted Saturday. "Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever."

Urban, 54, shared a more recent candid snap of the happy pair at lunch. "HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx," he captioned the post.

Kidman and Urban began dating in 2005 and they tied the knot the following year in Sydney. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, and Kidman is also mother to daughter Isabella, 29, and son Connor, 27, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Big Little Lies actress previously raved about her relationship with Urban on CBS Mornings. "I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me," she said in January.

Urban also mused about how he's changed and stopped partying since marrying Kidman and becoming a father to their two daughters.

"Life is very different nowadays. I'm trying to set a good example for the kids, but I still don't know if I'm getting it right," he told The Sun last month, adding: "I have made so many mistakes, but you have to work out what works for you. My message to them is always to do whatever they are passionate about, I don't care, as long as they work hard to achieve it."

