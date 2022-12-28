Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Hold Hands in Sydney During Holiday Vacation

The spouses of 16 years were spotted hand-in-hand Down Under on Monday, strolling along the Sydney Harbour

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 28, 2022 01:52 PM
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban appear to be loving life back in Nic‚Äôs hometown of Sydney for their holiday season vacation back in Australia!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Photo: Media-Mode/Splash

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are feeling the love from Down Under.

The Australia natives and spouses of 16 years were snapped on holiday in Sydney on Monday, holding hands as they walked along the Sydney Harbour.

Urban and Kidman, both 55, were dressed casually for the warm weather, both wearing white shorts during their romantic stroll.

The country singer finished his look in a T-shirt, baseball cap and flip-flops, while the Oscar-winning actress also wore a pale-pink cardigan and accessorized in sunglasses and white sneakers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/nicole-kidman/" data-inlink="true">Nicole Kidman</a> Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Splash News Online

Sydney is a special location for the couple, as they tied the knot there in 2006 after they first began dating in 2005 the previous year.

Kidman and Urban — who share daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12 — have proudly displayed the love they have for one another throughout their relationship, especially this year.

After posting a romantic Valentine's Day tribute to the country singer, Kidman surprised her husband on stage during his Las Vegas residency in May.

He shared the video on Instagram in which he teased his wife by asking, "What's your name? Where are you from?" She playfully responded, "Nicole Urban."

Urban reciprocated the love when he flew directly from his residency in Vegas to Los Angeles to support Kidman at the Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos.

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban Says It "Felt So Obvious" Wife Nicole Kidman Was "the One"

In a 2022 interview, Kidman didn't hesitate to discuss her romance with her longtime love.

"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Just one month prior, Urban shared a similar sentiment on Reba McEntire's podcast. When McEntire, 67, asked about his "biggest achievement," the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner was quick to answer.

"There's a lot of things. Marrying the right person, massive," Urban said. "Marrying for the right reasons, getting sober 15 years ago, a big turning point in my life."

