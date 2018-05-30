Golden Couple! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Lock Lips on Glitzy 'Date Night'

There’s nothing like a good date night.

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Grammy winner Keith Urban, both 50, had an evening out in New York City on Tuesday to celebrate the American Songbook Gala.

The glam couple dressed up to honor their friend HBO CEO Richard Plepler, who Kidman works with thanks to her award-winning turn in Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Marion Curtis/StarPix/Shutterstock

The Oscar winner took the chance to show off the couple’s glitzy outfits on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji after declaring it a “date night.”

“On our way to the #AmericanSongbookGala honoring my dear friend Richard Plepler,” Kidman added.

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban on Wife Nicole Kidman Having the BAFTAs the Same Night as the Grammys

Kidman glowed in a gold Givenchy gown (the same iconic brand that made Meghan Markle’s royal wedding dress) with her hair in an intricate up-do, while her hubby looked dapper in a black suit and tie.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mike Coppola/Getty

The couple were joined by Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at the gala, who was also there supporting Pleper.

Kidman is currently shooting the second season of Big Little Lies.