Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Reminisce on 12th Wedding Anniversary: 'Feels Like It Was Yesterday'

Twelve years after tying the knot, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are still feeling the love.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate their wedding anniversary with adorable messages for each other.

Kidman shared a video featuring images from the duo’s wedding day, including loving shots of them kissing as well as the church where they said “I do.”

“Remembering 12 years ago today at a church in Manly, Australia. Still feels like it was yesterday,” the actress captioned the footage. “I’m a lucky woman ❤ Happy Anniversary Baby.”

While Kidman got sentimental, Urban opted for a silly candid shot.

“12 years of celestial synergized soul dancing. Happy anniversary Babygirl!!! I love you SO much,” the 50-year-old country crooner wrote, signing the post with his initials.

The duo married in 2006 and have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7.

It’s been a week full of celebrations for the couple. To celebrate Kidman’s 51st birthday, Urban led the crowd at the Country USA Festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening with an a capella performance of “Happy Birthday.” And instead of “Nicole,” everyone used Urban’s nickname for his wife by saying, “Happy birthday dear baby girl!”

“There’s nowhere like Wisconsin. Happy birthday!” the singer said in a video of the performance shared on Kidman’s Instagram, Wednesday.

“What a gift – my husband and everyone at @officialcusa Oshkosh WI singing me Happy Birthday!!” she captioned the footage.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Mike Coppola/Getty

Kidman and Urban are no strangers to showing off their love on social media, from cozying up on the way to the TIME 100 gala in New York City in April to getting glam to celebrate the American Songbook Gala.

And even when they’re apart, they are on each other’s minds.

“I’m just so happy to be celebrating all the nominees, and I love the films. I’m missing my man, but I’m here!” Kidman told reporters on the Oscars red carpet this year.