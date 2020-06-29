Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate Their 14th Wedding Anniversary with a Takeout Date

The couple said "I do" in their native Australia in 2006 and have since welcomed two kids together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoyed a low-key quarantine anniversary on Thursday. The Oscar winner, 53, and the country singer, 52, celebrated 14 years of marriage by grabbing takeout from Italian food eatery Ferrarini Cafe in Beverly Hills.

Kidman wore a white blazer and jeans, while Urban also rocked jeans and topped a t-shirt with a denim jacket. Both stars additionally wore black face masks when they stopped by the restaurant in accordance with California's guidance on face coverings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Little Lies star also acknowledged the special occasion on Instagram that day by posting a black and white image of her and her husband simply captioned, "Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary."

Urban shared his own tribute: a snap of him and Kidman jumping in the air on the beach. "Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!," the four-time Grammy winner wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!"

After meeting at a gala in January 2005, Kidman and Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006 in front of approximately 220 guests at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel near Sydney. Famous friends Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts attended the celebration, which continued in an adjoining tent after the ceremony. Kidman's son from her marriage to Tom Cruise, Connor, now 25, hit the dance floor with Watts, 51, and her daughter with Cruise, Isabella, now 27, served as a bridesmaid.

Kidman and Urban welcomed their first child together, daughter Sunday Rose, in 2008, followed by another daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010.