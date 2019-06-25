Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage, 'Romance' and 'Pure Love'

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating 13 years of love.

The country music singer, 51, shared a photo of himself and Kidman, 52, on Instagram Tuesday in which he commemorated their 13th wedding anniversary.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU‬,” Urban wrote in the caption.

The two stars married in June 2006 in Australia, after meeting at an event in early 2005. The share two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8. Kidman also has daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

In January, Kidman told PEOPLE about the sweet moment when she knew Urban was “the one.”

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman said. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Urban, 51, took her to Woodstock, N.Y., the site of the 1969 music festival, on a motorbike for a getaway (“My kind of guy!” she says), and she’s never looked back.

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman said of their romance. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.‘”

For his part, Urban was always equally smitten with his Oscar-winning bride. He told PEOPLE, “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”

As for what makes their long-lasting marriage work, Kidman told PEOPLE in 2016, “Just love. Just love each other, lavish each other with love.”

She added, “Also we just happen to like each other, too. That works.”