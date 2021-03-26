Édgar Ramírez Gets Birthday Wishes from Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, Lupita Nyong'o, Jessica Chastain

Happy birthday, Édgar Ramírez!

On Thursday, the actor celebrated his 44th birthday and documented an array of well wishes he received on his special day on his Instagram Story.

"Happy Birthday, @edgarramirez25 💫🎉🎂 Miss you!" Kidman, 53, wrote in a post. The pair previously costarred on HBO's The Undoing together.

On his respective Instagram account, Ramírez reshared Kidman's image and added his own message, writing, "Thank you so much my dear Nicole! I miss you terribly too."

Chastain, 44 — who celebrated a birthday the day prior to the actor — shared a selfie of herself with Ramírez, writing, "Couldn't be more obsessed with you."

Ramírez similarly reshared the image with his own message again, adding, "I love you so much my beloved! Twin flames forever."

Alongside Kidman and Chastain, Nyong'o, 38, also sent some love the actor's way, sharing a photograph of Ramírez from a photoshoot with a "Happy Birthday" GIF added to the post.

"Thank you so much my adorada Lupita!" Ramírez wrote as he reshared her birthday message as well.

Garner, 48, who stars in the recently released Netflix film Yes Day with Ramírez, couldn't resist also celebrating the actor on his special day, dedicating two posts on her Instagram Story in his honor.

Sharing images from their comedy, Ramírez thanked the actress as he reposted her images, writing, "Thank you so much my love! You are a true blessing in my life," alongside one of the posts.

On his Instagram feed, Ramírez also shared a video of himself with a beverage, where he thanked his followers for their thoughtful messages.