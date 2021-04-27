Nicole Kidman will play Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed film, while Javier Bardem will play Ball's husband, Desi Arnaz

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Transform Into Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in New Movie Set Photos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are going all-in for their latest film roles.

Last week, the actors were photographed in Los Angeles on the set of the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-directed film Being the Ricardos, which follows late comedy icon Lucille Ball (Kidman) and her husband Desi Arnaz (Bardem).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photos, Kidman, 53, channeled the I Love Lucy star as she dressed in yellow slacks, a checkered coat, and a headscarf. Meanwhile, Bardem, 52, got into character as Arnaz by wearing a tux consisting of a green jacket and black pants. His bowtie was undone around his neck.

Both stars kept things lighthearted as they shared a laugh with one another while standing beside a vintage green car.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman | Credit: BACKGRID

Being the Ricardos focuses on Ball's life with Arnaz, whom she married in 1940 and split from in 1960. They both starred together in the popular 1951 sitcom I Love Lucy.

Both Kidman and Bardem's casting was criticized by some fans, with some taking issue with Bardem, who is Spanish, playing Arnaz, since he was Cuban-American.

However, Sorkin, 59, has said that casting Kidman and Bardem as the I Love Lucy stars was more about Ball and Arnaz as actors rather than their characters on the sitcom.

"I think that the people thought that we've cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo," Sorkin told Entertainment Tonight in February. "The film takes place during a production week of I Love Lucy – a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here – and because there's a table read, there's rehearsals and then there's tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo."

Nicole Kidman, Lucille Ball Nicole Kidman, Lucille Ball | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty; Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball | Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

In January, Kidman told Variety that she was looking forward to taking on the role of the iconic actress.

"I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" the Big Little Lies star said of being offered the part. "With Aaron's words and his direction and Javier [Bardem]… that's kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best—see if I can do it."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.