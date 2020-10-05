Nicole Kidman Says She Was 'Happily Married' to Tom Cruise While Making Eyes Wide Shut Together

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on her marriage to Tom Cruise.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the actress, 53, said that she and Cruise, 58, were "happily married" while filming the 1999 sexual drama Eyes Wide Shut, in which they played a married couple who deal with infidelity.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked if working on the film brought up any "negative feelings" about her relationship with Cruise, Kidman responded, "We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning.

"I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to."

Kidman and Cruise split in 2001. They continue to co-parent son Connor, 25, and daughter Isabella, 27.

The Big Little Lies star also reflected on her and Cruise's experience working with director Stanley Kubrick, who died at age 70 shortly after the film was completed.

"We loved working with him. We shot that for two years," she said. "We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set."

Image zoom Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in Eyes Wide Shut Everett Collection

Since their split, Kidman and Cruise have respected their children's privacy. A source told PEOPLE in July 2018 that Cruise “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.”

When asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, Kidman said, “I’m very private about all that,” as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine.

“I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150% that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty