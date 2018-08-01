Nicole Kidman to Play Former Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson in Upcoming Roger Ailes Movie

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in Fair and Balanced, Jay Roach’s film about discredited Roger Ailes and the women of Fox News.

News of adding the Big Little Lies star, 51, follows the decision to cast Charlize Theron in the role of news anchor Megyn Kelly, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Roach, who directed HBO’s Emmy-winning dramas Game Change and Recount, is directing a screenplay from Charles Randolph (The Big Short).

Carlson responded to the casting news, saying, “I hope the true story is depicted.”

As the first person to take the risk – it also means I can’t share all of the details of what really happened, so I hope the true story is depicted. The most important thing is that so many more women are now believed and have been given a voice. #BeFierce #StopSexualHarassment https://t.co/S2ZyjruC66 — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 1, 2018

The film will center on Roger Ailes, former founder and Chairman and CEO of Fox News, who was forced to resign in 2016 following sexual harassment allegations surrounding his female colleagues, including Carlson and Kelly. The women who worked amid the toxic culture at Fox News played an instrumental role in Ailes demise.

Ailes acted as a former media consultant for Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush prior his resignation from Fox, and in 2016 he served as an advisor to President Donald Trump. Months later, the prominent figure passed away.

Kidman is currently working on the second season of Big Little Lies, for which she recently took home an Emmy, and will next appear in Aquaman and Boy Erased.