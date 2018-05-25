Nicole Kidman Transforms Elle Fanning Into a Punk Singer in How to Talk to Girls at Parties Clip

May 25, 2018 04:29 PM

Nicole Kidman takes Elle Fanning under her punk-rock wing in How to Talk to Girls at Parties — and PEOPLE has exclusive peek!

In John Cameron Mitchell’s sci-fi romance, based on Neil Gaiman’s short story of the same name, Kidman plays Boadicea, a silver-haired den mother to punk-rockers in London circa 1977.

In this scene, Boadicea shares an intimate moment with Zan (Fanning), a mysterious young woman curious about the punk-rock lifestyle — who might just also be from another planet.

How to Talk to Girls at Parties
A24

“I’ve always thought that Elle was Nicole’s spiritual daughter — in terms of their outward resemblance and strong yet ethereal talent — and it was a thrill to bring them together,” Mitchell tells PEOPLE.

“At the beginning of the scene, they are teacher and student, in the middle, vampire and victim… and by the end, mother and child.”

The famous pair last starred together as mother-daughter in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled (2016).

How to Talk to Girls at Parties is now playing in select theaters.

