Nicole Kidman was photographed on the set of the upcoming film Being the Ricardos, about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Nicole Kidman Channels Lucille Ball in New Being the Ricardos Set Photo

Nicole Kidman bears a striking resemblance to Lucille Ball in new set photos from the upcoming biopic about the iconic comedian.

On Tuesday, Kidman, 53, was photographed on the set of Being the Ricardos in full costume as the I Love Lucy star, donning a curly red wig.

Kidman also wore a bright purple dress and matching choker which she concealed with a black puffer jacket while outside.

Earlier this month, Kidman and her costar Javier Bardem, who plays Ball's former husband and costar Desi Arnaz, were photographed in Los Angeles on the set of the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-directed film, which follows Ball and Arnaz.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem take a break from filming 'Being the Ricardos'' at the Queen Mary

In those photos, Kidman channeled the I Love Lucy star as she dressed in yellow slacks, a checkered coat, and a headscarf. Meanwhile, Bardem got into character as Arnaz by wearing a tux consisting of a green jacket and black pants. His bowtie was undone around his neck.

Both stars kept things lighthearted as they shared a laugh with one another while standing beside a vintage green car.

Being the Ricardos focuses on Ball's life with Arnaz, whom she married in 1940 and split from in 1960. They both starred together in the popular 1951 sitcom I Love Lucy.

Kidman and Bardem's casting has been criticized by some fans. But Sorkin, 59, has said that casting Kidman and Bardem as the I Love Lucy stars was more about Ball and Arnaz as actors rather than their characters on the sitcom.

