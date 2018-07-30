Nicole Kidman is fearless!

The 51-year-old Big Little Lies star was her family’s hero on Sunday when she captured a giant black tarantula, who was seemingly making himself at home by the star’s swimming pool.

In the clip posted to Instagram, Kidman’s daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10, can be heard screaming in horror as she approached the eight-legged creature with no apprehension.

“Get back, mom! Step back!” one of the girls shouts. The other then yells, “It’s a tarantula, right mom?”

Showing her laidback Australian attitude towards creepy crawlies, Kidman then turns the camera to face her, showing fans she has the spider trapped inside a glass.

“I’m having to take care of this spider, help,” Kidman says at the end of the video.

Despite getting caught, the spider was very lucky as the star opted to release it rather than kill it.

“House guest! Catch and release… spider released unharmed and healthy ❤️Happy Sunday,” Kidman captioned the image.

Nicole Kidman Steve Granitz/WireImage

Interestingly, there’s a reason Kidman is so comfortable around bugs — she eats them.

Back in January, Kidman ate a four-course meal of bugs with chopsticks on Vanity Fair’s “Secret Talent Theatre.”

RELATED ARTICLE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Reminisce on 12th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Feels Like It Was Yesterday’

After eating her first course of hornworms, Kidman says “Two billion people in the world eat bugs and I’m one of them.”

She then went on to eat mealworms, crickets, and grasshoppers for her last course.