Nicole Kidman 'Can't Believe What a Coward I Am' in Hilarious Tonight Show Clip: WATCH

For Nicole Kidman, bravery has its limits.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kidman plays a game of "Can You Feel It?" wherein the Being the Ricardos star, 54, and host Jimmy Fallon, 47, hilariously reach inside a box to guess what's inside using only their hands.

"I am so ready," Kidman says with enthusiasm as they prepare to begin.

Fallon went first, reaching into a bowl of liquid and laughing once he found out the "gross" thing he was feeling was eggnog. For Kidman's first attempt, the actress noted an "odd smell" emitting from the box only to laugh at herself when she learned it was just a literal "shrimp on the barbie" (cocktail shrimp stuck to a Barbie doll's head).

In friendly ribbing, Kidman attempted to scare Fallon as he reached inside the box again where he touched nail clippings.

"Oh my gosh, don't do it!" she warned him. "It's terrifying."

Looking disgusted at what he felt, Fallon told the Oscar winner that she "scared" him. As Kidman went in for another round, she said, "I can't believe what a coward I am."

The two reached into the last box together with Fallon saying, "Right? 'Cause you came in hot. You were very confident!"

Nicole Kidman Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The final box contains a live fire eel swimming in warm water, which caused the audience to gasp. Kidman and Fallon sought solace in each other as they held onto each others's hands within the box before discovering the eel.

"It's just water. Hot water? Steam?" Kidman asked as Fallon walked around to see the animal inside.

"Oh my goodness gracious — are you kidding me?" he said.

A shocked Kidman expressed exasperation and said, "You are in so much trouble," to Fallon, who responded, "I would never do that to you! I didn't know anything about this!"