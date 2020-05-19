Nicole Kidman 'Broke Her Ankle' While Running Over a Pothole, Says Husband Keith Urban

"She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve," Keith Urban said of his wife Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is slowly recovering from an ankle injury while social distancing.

The actress' husband, singer Keith Urban, spoke to the Australian show The Project on Tuesday in which he revealed how Kidman, 52, was injured during a run.

"She broke her ankle so there’s not been a whole lot of dancing in the house," Urban, 52, said. "About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

He continued, "She’s been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still getting through it. But her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She’s been handling it way better than I would’ve."

When the singer was asked if the hardest part of the coronavirus quarantine was not knowing when he'd next be in Australia, he said, "Yes."

"Because we want to be able to see our moms, too, and Nic’s sister is there, all of her family, my brother and his family," Urban said. "Everybody’s there so we’re really anxious to get back."

In April, Kidman opened up about how she chooses film projects saying she'll "pass on films" if they would force her to be away from her family too long.

"We have a system worked out to keep the family together," she told WSJ. Magazine for its May issue. "When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much. Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it."

Added Kidman: "We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."

The actress and the singer have two daughters together: Sunday Rose, 11; and Faith Margaret, 9.