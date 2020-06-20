Nicole Kidman Receives Sweet Birthday Tributes from Keith Urban, Reese Witherspoon: 'So Lucky to Have You'

Nicole Kidman is the birthday girl!

The Bombshell actress turned 53 on Saturday and received an outpouring of love on social media, including from her husband Keith Urban.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl ❤️ Xxx," Urban, 52, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Kidman hiding behind several balloons.

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006 and share two children: daughters Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 9. She is also mom to her children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25.

Image zoom Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon, who starred in and executive produced HBO's Big Little Lies alongside Kidman, also wished her close pal a happy birthday on social media.

Along with commenting on Urban's post, "Happy Birthday Nic!! 💖," Witherspoon, 44, posted her own birthday tribute to Kidman on Instagram, sharing three photos of the pair together.

"Happy Birthday to my dear friend, my fierce creative partner, my Australian sister!! @nicolekidman, I’m so lucky to have you in my life...learning and laughing with you! I’m celebrating YOU today!! ✨💕🎂," she wrote.

Recently, Kidman has been on the mend after she broke her ankle while going on a run. Last month, the actress thanked her fans for their "well wishes."

"Thank you for all the well wishes and love ❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of her and Urban. "I’m back on the right track… and almost back on the right foot 😉."

Image zoom Getty Images

News of Kidman's injury was first made known by Urban when he appeared on the Australian show The Project last month.

"She broke her ankle so there’s not been a whole lot of dancing in the house," the country star said. "About five weeks ago, she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn’t see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."