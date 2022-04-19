"I can't sing her praises enough," Nicole Kidman said of Anya Taylor-Joy, while Taylor-Joy said of Kidman, "I just have utmost respect for her"

Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy Fangirl Over Each Other at Northman Premiere: 'The Real Deal'

Anya Taylor-Joy is a big Nicole Kidman fan — and the feeling is mutual!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Northman on Monday, Taylor-Joy called costar Kidman "fierce and wonderful," raving, "I just have utmost respect for her."

According to The Queen's Gambit actress, Kidman "showed up maybe about halfway through filming and the first thing [director Robert Eggers] did was put her on a horse on top of a mountain where she could have fallen off."

"And instead, she's just like, 'Yep, I'm here. I'm in it. We're doing it,' " continued Taylor-Joy, 26, of her costar. "I adore her."

The historical drama chronicles a young Viking prince who watches his king father (Hawke, 51) get murdered by his uncle (Bang, 54). The prince then grows up (played by Skarsgård, 45) and sets out to avenge his dad, save his mother (Kidman) and kill his uncle.

At the premiere, Kidman and Taylor-Joy posed with the rest of the cast, but also took time to pose together on the black carpet at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theater.

"She is the real deal," Kidman told PEOPLE of Taylor-Joy. "And she is so fun and she's such a trooper, and she's just lovely; I can't sing her praises enough. And she's just got grit and heart. What more can you ask for, right?"

Kidman previously opened up to Variety about making The Northman during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying during an interview published in January 2021 that she "was pretty scared" to travel to Ireland to film.

"People were saying, 'Oh my God, if you go, you're going to get COVID.' So I was really frightened," she recalled.

"But at the same time, I had this sense of duty and I had this sense of, 'This is what I do,' " Kidman added. "I'm a creative being who shows up and I put on as much protection as I could and so I did the production and we were all safe and I went, 'Okay, let's go.' "