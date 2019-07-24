WATCH: Ansel Elgort Copes with a Tragic Past in Moving Trailer for The Goldfinch

The Goldfinch is almost here — and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the buzzed-about drama.

Ansel Elgort stars as Theo Decker in the movie adaptation of the 2014 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Theo is an antiques seller who lost his mom as a young boy during a terrorist attack while they were both at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

PEOPLE’s exclusive new trailer starts with the young version of Theo, played by Oakes Fegley, being questioned about the accident as Nicole Kidman — who plays Mrs. Barbour, the family friend who takes in Theo and helps him cope after losing his mom — watches on.

“We’re just trying to build little bits of the puzzle,” a cop says to Theo. “What do you remember about the incident? Look at the map, where were you when it happened?”

“I don’t remember,” Theo says.

Image zoom Ansel Elgort in The Goldfinch

The trailer then flashes back and forth between the moments right after the bombing and present time, where Elgort’s grown-up Theo is still working at Jeffrey Wright’s Hobie’s antique shop.

“He sent me exactly where I needed to be and to who I needed to be with,” Theo tells Ashleigh Cummings’s Pippa, a fellow survivor of the bombing.

The highly-anticipated movie follows as an adult Theo struggles with substance abuse and finds himself embroiled in a web of lies that eventually lead him from New York to Amsterdam.

The Goldfinch, from Brooklyn director John Crowley, hits theaters Sept. 13.