Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share Sweet Valentine's Day Kiss on Instagram: 'So Much Love'

Nicole Kidman is spreading love on Valentine's Day.

The actress, 54, posted a romantic snapshot of her kissing a shirtless Keith Urban, also 54, while on the beach.

"Sending you all so much love for #ValentinesDay today! ❤️☀️💋," she wrote to her followers in the caption of the post, which saw Kidman in a bucket hat, sunglasses, and a bathing suit.

Kidman recently gushed about her 15-year marriage with the Grammy-winning country star.

"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King while promoting Being the Ricardos last month. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Kidman and Urban celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021 with separate posts on Instagram. While Urban opted for a candid photo of himself and his wife hugging in front of a Christmas tree, Kidman chose a more sensual photo of her husband licking her neck.

"Keith's [photo] was us in our pajamas. Mine was a little more … what does that say about us?" she joked, laughing with King in the interview.

"We're a mix," she continued. "We're very suited [for each other]. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him."

Kidman, who was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stars opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in the Aaron Sorkin film. The movie, which was released on Dec. 10, sees Kidman undergo a transformation to play the comedy legend — a feat she says wouldn't have been possible without Urban.

"He's just very supportive. He's in there going, 'I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?' Which is a fantastic partner in life," Kidman told Extra while on the red carpet at the film's New York City premiere.

