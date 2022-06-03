Nicole Kidman and director Baz Luhrmann spoke about falling "in love" with Nashville in a conversation for Vogue Australia

Nicole Kidman Reveals She and Dolly Parton Have Same Dentist: 'That's How Small-Town Nashville Is!'

Nicole Kidman and Dolly Parton have at least one thing in common: their smiles!

The Northman actress spoke with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia, reflecting on their time making the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge! and their friendship over the years since.

Early in the conversation, Luhrmann, 59, said he "fell in love" with Nashville while making his new film Elvis, giving a shoutout to the musically inclined Tennessee town where Kidman lives with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

"I was in Nashville a lot — we recorded all the gospel in all those old churches," the filmmaker said.

Kidman, 54, responded with a laugh, "I was at the dentist yesterday, who's the same dentist that Dolly uses! That's how small-town Nashville is!" Luhrmann joked, "I love Nashville and I love her too. I call her 'the Dolly Lama of L.A.,' you know?"

In a January video for Good Morning America, Parton, 76, was asked what country music star she would want to bake a cake for and duet with — and she chose Urban.

"Probably any of the good-lookin' ones! I love Keith Urban. I've always thought that he was one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world," said Parton. "I'm not trying to hit on him, because he's got Nicole and who could beat that? She's Jolene!"

"But anyway, I love his writing and I just think he's dear. So I'd be happy to make a big old cake for him and spend all afternoon singing songs," she added.

In an Instagram video after Parton's comments, Urban humbly accepted the cake offer — and Kidman jokingly said to Parton in the clip, "But don't take my man!" They added, "We love you, Dolly."

Kidman previously opened up about loving her life in Nashville, saying on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's The Jess Cagle Interview back in 2016 that she feels "very, very happy to be a part of [the Nashville] community." She and 54-year-old Urban, also Australian, moved to a farm there in 2007, just after tying the knot the year before.