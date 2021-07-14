At the premiere for his new movie Pig, Nicolas Cage made his first red carpet appearance with wife Riko Shibata, whom he married in Las Vegas this February

Nicolas Cage and His New Wife Riko Shibata Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Pig Premiere

Riko Shibata, left, and Nicolas Cage arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pig", at the Nuart Theatre

Nicolas Cage is enjoying married life months after saying "I do."

The Academy Award winner, 57, made his red carpet debut with his new wife Riko Shibata at Tuesday's premiere of his new film Pig, at the Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. The couple was all smiles as they held hands before taking their seats.

The actor looked sharp in a grey suit with a blue tie, as Shibata, 27, complemented him in a black strappy halter dress, which she layered with a sparkling shawl over her shoulders.

Also on the red carpet were Cage's costars, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin.

Cage tied the knot with his fifth wife during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas" on February 16, honoring his late father's birthday. "It's true, and we are very happy," he told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. The couple met more than a year ago in Shiga, Japan.

He previously reflected on his storied life with PEOPLE, admitting that he wouldn't change a thing.

"I don't have any regrets because I think everything leads to something," he said in January 2020. "I do see the positive in every negative and the gold in every bit of lead."

"I would've said just perhaps keep it simple in terms of your quest for life experience," he added of the advice he would give his younger self. "Maybe simplify it a little more so that it doesn't eclipse your work."