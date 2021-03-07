Nicolas Cage tied the knot for a fifth time on Feb. 16

Nicolas Cage Enjoys Carriage Ride with New Wife Riko Shibata in N.Y.C. After Las Vegas Wedding

Nicolas Cage is enjoying spending time with his wife Riko Shibata.

On Friday, just hours before PEOPLE confirmed the National Treasure actor tied the knot for a fifth time last month, the couple was photographed together in New York City. Cage and Shibata, who met in Japan more than a year ago, were seen taking a carriage ride together in Central Park.

Cage, 57, wore a brightly-colored jacket with a cowboy hat and jeans, while Shibata was also dressed casually for the outing.

The actor wed Shibata on Feb. 16 in a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage said in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday.

"The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," Cage's rep told PEOPLE. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."

In photos of the ceremony obtained by PEOPLE, Cage gives his bride a passionate kiss as they are declared husband and wife with a backdrop of lush greenery and fairy lights. The newlyweds walked out of the ceremony hand in hand before heading to a "small celebration."

"After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," according to the actor's rep.

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The Face/Off star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.