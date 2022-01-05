Nicolas Cage Gave Up Karaoke After Someone Leaked a Video of Him Singing: 'Supposed to Be Private'

For Nicolas Cage, the unspoken rule of karaoke was violated.

During a conversation for The Hollywood Reporter's annual Actor Roundtable, the Pig star, 57, said performing karaoke was a form of "therapy" for him — until someone leaked footage of him singing in April 2019, which was then picked up at the time and went viral online.

"Well, yeah, for me, karaoke was like therapy until someone videotaped my punk-rock version of Prince's 'Purple Rain' and it went everywhere and I said, 'I'm not going to karaoke anymore,' " said Cage, as Andrew Garfield then replied, "Don't steal the gift from the world. You need to keep giving."

"Well, singing is therapy, I think. Absolutely," Cage explained. "Karaoke's supposed to be private. It's like a prayer."

Garfield, 38, then joked, "Nic is just using this platform to get out his gripes, I guess, the person who's leaked the karaoke video…."

During the roundtable talk, Cage also commiserated about auditioning with his fellow actors, calling the try-out process "terrifying; it really is the worst."

He explained, "In a casting office, how would they really know if something was great? If it was truly great, it would be unlike anything they'd seen before, it would be original, and that would probably terrify them. They're not going to know greatness when they see it. They don't know better than we know. They don't. We know. We know what we can bring. We know what our instrument is."