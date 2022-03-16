Nicolas Cage has "a concept for Egghead," played by Vincent Price in the '60s, and would love to portray the villain opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman

Nicolas Cage Says He Wants to Play Batman Villain Egghead: 'I Can Make Him Absolutely Terrifying'

Nicolas Cage could soon be rocking a shaved head — and sinister disposition.

"The villain that Vincent Price played on the '60s show, Egghead — I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying," Cage said.

"And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I'm down for Egghead," he added.

Nic Cage, Vincent Price as Egghead Nicolas Cage (L); Vincent Price as Egghead in the 1960s Batman series | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty; 20th Century Fox/Greenway/Kobal/Shutterstock

Cage's potential role as Egghead would not be his first acting foray in the comics sphere, as he previously played the titular superhero in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel.

He also appeared in the 2010 comedy Kick-Ass, and had a voice role as Spider-Man Noir in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Oscar winner recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his love for the genre, saying, "I've always admired the realm of the comic book and I've always thought stories were really colorful and entertaining and, frankly, kind of wholesome in a really positive way."

"I don't know what the umbrage is with people that want to knock them," Cage added. "I certainly think there's great value in that they're bringing happiness to people."

Cage is already on the villain path, too, as he is set to play Count Dracula in the upcoming horror movie Renfield. He will star opposite Nicholas Hoult, who will play the titular Renfield, a henchman of the villainous monster in Bram Stoker's original 1897 novel, Dracula.

The self-proclaimed "goth" will begin shooting next month, and shared some of his hopes for the film in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"The key, I think, is movement," said Cage. "I saw a movie called Malignant, and the director James Wan and the actress [Annabelle Wallis] created this choreography that was terrifying."