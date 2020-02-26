Nicolas Cage Visits His New Orleans Tomb While Holding Hands with Mystery Woman

Nicolas Cage made quite a morbid stop while in New Orleans on Tuesday.

The actor was spotted visiting the cemetery where his nine-foot tomb was built, all while holding hands with a new mystery woman.

Cage and the unidentified woman were seen acting close while leaving the cemetery and getting into a waiting car. This is the first time Cage has been spotted with someone new after going through a public 4-day marriage to Erika Koike in March last year. He was granted a divorce two months later in May.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He Was ‘Pretty Upset’ Over His Recent Divorce from 4-Day Bride

The National Treasure actor, 56, bought his tomb back in in 2010 for his own future burial.

The nine-foot tall pyramid is inscribed with the Latin words “omnia ab uno”, which translates to “Everything from One,” and is housed in St. Louis 1, New Orleans’ oldest cemetery.

According to an article published by Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the tomb “puzzles everyone, even people who give tours of the grave.” Since its installation, the tomb has attracted the attention of tourists as well — some of whom have even left their mark on the structure with red lipstick kisses.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage SWNS

Image zoom Nicolas Cage and mystery woman SWNS

Image zoom Nicolas Cage's tomb SWNS

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August 2019, the actor revealed that he was hurt by the way things played out his whirlwind romance with Koike.

“There was a recent breakup,” Cage mentioned in the interview. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

The actor had submitted an application for annulment in late March, just four days after tying the knot with Koike, a makeup artist, in Las Vegas, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The couple had been dating for over a year.