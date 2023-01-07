Nicolas Cage Turns 59! A Look Back at His Wildest Purchases

Happy birthday, Nicolas Cage!

The Face/Off actor turns 59 on Saturday, after a year in movies that saw Cage star in films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Butcher's Crossing.

Cage, who along with his wife Riko welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage in September 2022, has a plenty busy year ahead of him. His first-ever Western film, The Old Way, released in theaters on Friday and the actor has geared up to take on iconic vampire character Dracula in the upcoming "modern monster tale" Renfield alongside costar Nicholas Hoult, due in theaters April 14.

All told, the hard-working actor has six upcoming projects in various stages of development, including three movies scheduled for 2024 releases, according to IMDb.

As Cage fans celebrate the prolific actor's 59th birthday, it's time to take a look back at his wildest purchases over the years — a series of financial decisions that led to his 2009 lawsuit against his former manager for $20 million for sending him "down a path toward financial ruin," per Reuters.

Cage had made his fortune from 1996 to 2011 by starring in box office hits like Gone in Sixty Seconds and Windtalkers, both of which reportedly earned him $20 million. But in 2010, Cage ended up owing the IRS almost $14 million.

Here's what Cage spent his mega millions on:

A Vintage Superman Comic

Cage paid $150,000 to nab the first Superman comic book titled Action Comics No. 1 in 1997. It was stolen from his house in 2000 but then found 11 years later, when it sold for over $2 million at auction.

A Lamborghini Miura SVJ

Also in 1997, the Oscar winner bought this 1971 luxury sports car from the late Shah of Iran for $446,820. It was the most expensive car sold in an auction that year in Europe.

Two Islands in the Bahamas

In 2006, Cage purchased more than 40 acres of private island living that had been on the market for $3 million. To go with the island, he also had four luxury yachts totaling $20 million, including one named Sarita that had a jacuzzi, a gym and slept 12 guests.

A Rare Tarbosaurus Head

Cage, a self-proclaimed history buff, outbid Leonardo DiCaprio in 2007 for a 70-million-year-old dinosaur skull that cost him $276,000. The artifact turned out to be stolen though and in 2015, the Weather Man star had to return it to the Mongolian government.

Two Snakes and a Pet Octopus

He owned two king cobras named Moby and Sheba, priced at $276,000, and bought an eight-legged friend for $150,000 that supposedly helped him become a better actor.

15 Homes Across the World

Per CNBC, Cage once owned 15 residences, including a $15.7 million countryside home in Newport, Rhode Island, a $25 million waterfront residence in Newport Beach, the LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans, which he bought in 2007 for $3.4 million and is known as one of the most haunted houses in America. New Orleans also houses a nine-foot-tall burial tomb that he bought in 2010.

Over in Europe, Cage purchased two castles, one for $2.3 million and another for $10 million.