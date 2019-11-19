Nicolas Cage to Play 'Creatively Unfulfilled' Version Himself in New Movie

Nicolas Cage won’t have to dig too deep for his next role as… himself.

The 55-year-old actor is set to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film that will feature Cage as a “creatively unfulfilled,” less rich version of himself, according to Deadline.

In the movie, Cage reluctantly accepts a $1 million offer to perform at the party of one of his super fans, who also happens to be a Mexican billionaire, reports the outlet. When the party gets out of control, Cage must rely on some of his iconic characters to save himself.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He Was ‘Pretty Upset’ Over His Recent Divorce from 4-Day Bride

Image zoom Nicolas Cage Peter Sabok/COOLMEDIA/NurPhoto via Getty

The actor rose to fame after playing an ex-convict in the 1987 film Raising Arizona. Cage went on to star in several blockbusters throughout the 90s and 2000s including Con Air, Face/Off and the National Treasure franchise.

In recent years, Cage has gravitated to more eclectic parts in independent films.

“I see myself very much as a student of film performance and I’m always looking to learn something,” Cage previously told PEOPLE. “That’s why if you look at my filmography, it’s so eclectic. I’m always trying to challenge myself and take those risks and go for the triple axel, even though I might fall on my face. It’s still exciting to go for it and you still get points for trying.”

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Claims He Convinced Johnny Depp to Become an Actor: ‘He Wanted to Be a Musician’

Cage is slated to produce the film alongside Kevin Turen and Mike Nilon through their production company Saturn Films.

He plays a hunter facing off against a political assassin in the upcoming movie Primal and will next appear in southern thriller Grand Isle.