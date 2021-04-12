Cage married Shibata in February while in Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage Takes His New Wife Riko Shibata to See His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nicolas Cage's new wife is getting a personal tour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 57-year-old actor took his wife, Riko Shibata, to see his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in July 1998.

The couple appeared to go incognito while walking on Hollywood Boulevard and holding hands.

Cage wore a white button-down shirt, black jeans and a silver sparkling suit jacket. Shibata wore a black button-down shirt with colorful ruffled sleeves and black pants.

The actor's star is located a block away from the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The couple tied the knot on Feb. 16 in a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Cage's rep told PEOPLE in March.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," according to the actor's rep.

The date of the ceremony had a very special meaning for Cage as it was "chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," the rep said. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Koike. Cage and Koike were married for four days in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The Face/Off star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.