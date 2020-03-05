Nicolas Cage Takes New Girlfriend Riko Shibata on a Romantic Carriage Ride in New York City

Nicolas Cage is taking his new girlfriend all around New York City.

Days after they arrived in the city, Cage and Riko Shibata were seen taking a romantic horse carriage ride around Central Park. Cage, 56, and Shibata, 26, bundled up during their ride, with both snuggling under blankets.

Earlier in the week, the two were also spotted at the American Museum of Natural History. The pair also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot, the Rainbow Room, before heading to The Marriott Marquis.

Their outings in the city come a week after Cage and Shibata were first photographed together in New Orleans. The two visited the actor’s pyramid tomb in one of the city’s St. Louis 1, New Orleans’ oldest cemetery. They were seen holding hands after the visit and hopping into a waiting car.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata Felipe Ramales/Splash

This is the actor’s first relationship since his public split from Erika Koike after a 4-day marriage in March 2019. He was granted a divorce two months later in May.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August 2019, the actor revealed that he was hurt by the way things played out his whirlwind romance with Koike.

“There was a recent breakup,” Cage mentioned in the interview. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

The actor had submitted an application for annulment in late March, just four days after tying the knot with Koike, a makeup artist, in Las Vegas, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The couple had been dating for over a year.