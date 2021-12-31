Nicolas Cage said he watched the recent James Wan horror film Malignant to get inspiration on his Dracula's "movement and voice" in the upcoming film Renfield

Nicolas Cage Says His Take on Dracula Will Be 'Something New': 'I Want It to Pop in a Unique Way'

Audiences shouldn't expect a typical take on Dracula from Nicolas Cage.

The Oscar-winning star is set to portray the iconic vampire in Universal's Renfield opposite The Great's Nicholas Hoult, who will play the titular Renfield, a henchman of the villainous monster in Bram Stoker's original 1897 novel, Dracula.

Cage, 57, told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast that he wants to bring "something new" to the character, who has previously been portrayed onscreen by Bela Lugosi in the black-and-white Universal classic, Gary Oldman in Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 version, Frank Langella, Christopher Lee, Gerard Butler and Luke Evans, among others.

"I want it to pop in a unique way from how we've seen it played. So I'm thinking to really focus on the movement of the character. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what she did with those moves — and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura]," he said. "I want to look at what we can explore with this movement and voice."

"What makes it super fun is that it's a comedy. And when you get that tone right — comedy and horror — like American Werewolf in London, it's a blast," continued Cage. "It's got to be a bullseye. But that's what I'm looking for, something new to bring to the character and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror."

Cage further teased Renfield, which is directed by Chris McKay, who made the recent Chris Pratt action movie The Tomorrow War. "I can tell you that it's amazing. It's a really fun and exciting opportunity," he said of the project.

In the same conversation with Variety, Cage explained why he doesn't consider himself an "actor."