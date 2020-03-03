Nicolas Cage Holds Hands with New Girlfriend in N.Y.C. After Visiting His Tomb Together

Nicolas Cage appears to be going strong with his new lady friend.

The actor was photographed with Riko Shibata at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, a week after the two visited his tomb in New Orleans.

Cage, 56, sported black leather pants, a white T-shirt, and a leopard-printed jacket as he held hands with Shibata, who wore black jeans, boots, a tan beanie and a black and white furry coat.

The pair also enjoyed dinner and a movie while in the city, visiting the legendary hangout spot, the Rainbow Room, before heading to The Marriott Marquis.

Image zoom Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage in New York City Elder Ordonez/Splash

Their outings come a week after Cage and Shibata were first photographed together in New Orleans. The two visited the actor’s pyramid tomb in one of the city’s St. Louis 1, New Orleans’ oldest cemetery, before getting into a waiting car.

This is the actor’s first relationship since his public split from Erika Koike after a 4-day marriage in March 2019. He was granted a divorce two months later in May.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage Says He Was ‘Pretty Upset’ Over His Recent Divorce from 4-Day Bride

Image zoom Elder Ordonez/Splash

The National Treasure actor bought his tomb back in 2010 for his own future burial.

The nine-foot-tall pyramid is inscribed with the Latin words “omnia ab uno”, which translates to “Everything From One.”

According to an article published by Ripley’s Believe It or Not, the tomb “puzzles everyone, even people who give tours of the grave.” Since its installation, the tomb has attracted the attention of tourists as well — some of whom have even left their mark on the structure with red lipstick kisses.