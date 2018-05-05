Nicolas Cage‘s son, Weston Coppola Cage, has tied the knot!

On Saturday, April 28, Weston married fiancée Hila Aronian in a rocker meets boho-themed wedding ceremony at a sprawling Canyon Country, California, estate.

Weston’s family, including, mom, Christina Fulton, great-uncle, Francis Ford Coppola and great-aunt Talia Shire, were all in attendance for the 27-year-old’s nuptials. However, one special guest missing from the festivities – Weston’s famous father.

“His dad would have loved to be there but he was overseas shooting a film,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It was last minute and he had to go. But he’s very happy for Weston!”

As soon as guests entered the flower-filled venue, they were treated to music by acoustic singer and guitarist, Jennifer Lynn Simpson. While they were waiting for the ceremony to begin, attendees also sipped on Absolut Elyx specialty cocktails like “Uncaged Love,” “The Happy Coppola” and the “Marry Me Mule,” which were all served in copper coupes.

For the ceremony, Weston was walked down the aisle by his mother. “Weston is the most romantic man in the world,” said Fulton. “God brought you your lifetime love, Hila. May your journey together see, love, passion and trust. I love you both.”

After saying their “I Do’s,” the newlyweds made their way back down the aisle, but this time arm-in-arm to Beyonce and JAY-Z’s, “Bonnie and Clyde.”

“To marry the sacred individual that the universal mind created me for is the greatest honor I’ve ever received. She is the divine incarnation of everything I love and the owner of my heart,” Weston said of Hila.

Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian Coppola Gabriel Olsen

“Marrying each other is home to us,” Aronian shared of the couple’s relationship. “It’s simple. Home was never a place for us. We are home when we are together, wherever we are. Our wedding reflected this sentiment and the love we have for all those who have loved us, to come together and celebrate as one.”

“He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” added Aronian, quoting Emily Brontë’s classic novel, Wuthering Heights.

During the reception, guests were able to enjoy red and white wine from the Coppola family winery. And following the couple’s first dance to Leonard Cohen’s “Dance Me to the End of Love,” everyone was invited to the dance floor for live music, event painting, and even a belly dancer performance.

Francis Ford Coppola, Weston Cage Coppola and Hila Aronian Coppola Gabriel Olsen

But the festivities didn’t stop there. For the Moroccan-themed after-party, guests were treated to a cigar bar, hookah lounge, mirror and photo booths, and they were even able to have their tarot cards read before the evening came to an end around midnight.

This is Weston’s third marriage. He previously wed musician, Nikki Williams, in 2011, and then Danielle Cage in 2013, who is the mother of his two sons Lucian, 3, and Sorin, 2.

The wedding is a great start to 2018 after a tough 2017 for Weston, who pled no contest to drunk driving in August following a car chase earlier in the year. Weston has previously battled substance abuse but he is now sober.

“It got to the point where people thought I was digging my grave,” Weston previously told PEOPLE about his journey to sobriety. “Lucian’s saved both of our lives, and we are very blessed to have him. It’s just a very joyous time right now.”