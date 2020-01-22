Nicolas Cage Says Superfan Kesha ‘Is a Great Lady’ After Meeting: ‘I’ve Always Admired Her’

Turns out Nicolas Cage admires Kesha just as much as she reveres him!

In a new interview promoting his upcoming movie Color Out of Space, Cage talked about getting to meet Kesha for the first time last week when she stopped by the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

“Kesha is a great lady, and we had a lot of fun,” Cage told USA Today. I’ve always admired Kesha for the music, she’s incredibly talented. I was happy to meet her, and she was interested in the movie. So it was a nice time.”

RELATED: Kesha Fangirls Over Nicolas Cage at a Screening of His New Film: ‘Meet Your Idols!’

In an Instagram post after the screening, the pop star shared a video of her and Cage meeting and sharing a hug on the red carpet before posing for pictures. For the occasion, Kesha wore a black Balenciaga jean jacket paired with jeans and white pumps, while Cage, 56, wore black jeans and a studded leather jacket with red and leopard accents.

“Meet ur idols!!!!!!!” Kesha captioned the post. “Sometimes they’re the s— 💕💕💕.”

The red carpet meet-up came months after Kesha, 32, had tweeted a cryptic message about the National Treasure actor.

Last April, Kesha had posted a tweet saying “👽 I love Nicolas Cage.” The “Tik Tok” singer did not provide any more context for her initial message at the time.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage and Kesha JC Olivera/Getty

Cage is set to be busy in 2020, returning to his character of Grug in The Croods 2 and set to star in a sci-fi martial arts film Jiu Jitsu, among other roles this year, according to IMDb. The actor will also play a “creatively unfulfilled” version of himself in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, according to Deadline.

In recent years, Cage has gravitated to more eclectic parts in independent films.

“I see myself very much as a student of film performance and I’m always looking to learn something,” Cage previously told PEOPLE. “That’s why if you look at my filmography, it’s so eclectic. I’m always trying to challenge myself and take those risks and go for the triple axel, even though I might fall on my face. It’s still exciting to go for it and you still get points for trying.”

Color Out of Space, which is based on a short story by H. P. Lovecraft, will hit theaters on Jan. 24.