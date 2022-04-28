Nicolas Cage Says 'Phone Calls Have Been Made' Regarding a Face/Off Sequel

A sequel has been in the works since February 2021 with Adam Wingard set to direct: "I would NEVER re-imagine or remake Face/Off. It's a perfect action movie"

A sequel to a Nicolas Cage classic may be finally happening!

In an interview with Comicbook to talk about the actor's newest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage, 58, gave fans some hope that a sequel to 1997's Face/Off might be in the works.

"There have been some phone calls with Neal [Moretz]," the actor began, before complementing the movie's producer. "He's one of the true great producers in Hollywood," Cage said, "and they have been making some calls."

The star continued, "the other ones like National Treasure, their priority was a TV show and godspeed to them, but maybe Face/Off."

In the '90s classic, the Oscar winner starred as Castor Troy. The acclaimed film was directed by John Woo and also featured John Travolta, Joan Allen, Gina Gershon and Alessandro Nivola.

The plot follows an FBI agent (Travolta, 68) who undergoes a procedure to switch faces with a criminal (Cage) to go undercover — but the bad guy escapes with the good guy's physical identity, with chaos to follow.

In preparation for his new movie, in which he plays a version of himself, Cage recently told Insider that he rewatched Face/Off and enjoyed it.

"I looked at Face/Off again, which I was really wowed by. I think that movie's aged beautifully," he said, adding that he was "very wowed" and "fired up" by Woo, 75, and Travolta's work in it.

Nicolas Cage; FACE/OFF Nicolas Cage; Nicolas Cage in Face/Off (1997) | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Paramount Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

As for the sequel, Cage shared much less hopeful remarks about a potential sequel to The Hollywood Reporter last month.

"I have not heard hide nor hair about it," he said, "so often these things we read about are just conjecture without any base or foundation to it."

Continued Cage, "I feel the same about National Treasure 3. It's been 14 years. There's no there, there. So, is it fun to think about? Sure. Would [Face/Off 2] be an exciting movie to make? Oh, hell yeah."

"But John Woo was such a huge voice in that movie. It couldn't be a remake. I think these filmmakers even said as much — that something like that would have to be a sequel," he added.

While Cage maintained he hadn't heard about it at the time, a Face/Off sequel was in the works as of February 2021, with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard set to direct.

Wingard was also set write the screenplay with his scripting partner Simon Barrett, while Neal Moritz was announced to be producing the film for Paramount. David Permut was revealed to be serving as executive producer.

"I would NEVER re-imagine or remake Face/Off. It's a perfect action movie," Wingard wrote on social media at the time, in a since-deleted post. "Simon Barrett and I are writing a direct SEQUEL!"