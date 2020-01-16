Nicolas Cage Says Marriage Story 'Should Be Required Viewing' After 'Having Been Through' Divorce

Nicolas Cage is a fan of the Oscar-nominated movies this year, but he’s got his eye on a particular film.

The actor, 56, spoke to Extra while at the Wednesday night premiere of his new film Color Out of Space and showed his support for Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama Marriage Story.

“I think that’s a very important movie,” Cage said. “I think anyone who’s even considering divorce — and the families — it should be required viewing.”

The star, who has been divorced four times, added, “Having been through it, family law is absolutely the worst.”

Nicolas Cage

In late March 2019, Cage tied the knot to makeup artist Erika Koike in Las Vegas, after applying for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Saturday, according to the county’s website.

The actor filed for an annulment just four days later. He was granted a divorce, and it was finalized in May.

Cage opened up about the events in August, telling The New York Times in an interview he was hurt by the way things played out.

“There was a recent breakup,” Cage said. “I don’t really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened.”

The Oscar winner has been married three times before. He married his first wife, actress Patricia Arquette, in April 1995 and the two later divorced in 2001. In August 2002, he married Lisa Marie Presley, but filed for divorce in November of that year. It was finalized in 2004.

The actor’s third wife was Alice Kim. The two married in 2004 and welcomed their son Kal-El in 2005. In June 2016, PEOPLE confirmed the two had separated in January of that year after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized later that year.